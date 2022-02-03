Payne: Toyota Tundra i-Force MAX is a mean, green fightin' machine

Carmel Valley, California — The best pickups are Swiss Army knives. From towing utility to off-road fun, today’s trucks offer a tall toolbox of capability.

Add the 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force MAX to the list. MAX as in maximum hybrid performance.

I usually get my grins in the Carmel Valley region from driving sports cars at Laguna Seca, one of the country’s premier racetracks. But with a whopping, best-in-class 583-pound feet of torque and an independent rear suspension — specs you’d expect to find on a Dodge Viper SRT, for goodness sake — the Tundra hybrid was a hoot to drive through the surrounding hills.