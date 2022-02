Milford — The Genesis G70 wants off its leash — badly.

With a gym-toned bod, short wheelbase, Drive Mode tuned to SPORT+ and 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 at the ready in 3.3T trim, the subcompact sedan is the brand’s greyhound. It’s gotta run. But like finding room for your dog to really let loose in suburban America, it ain’t an easy thing to do.