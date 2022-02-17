Payne: Cadillac, Porsche launch the gas-powered, racing future

Auto racing doesn’t appear to be speeding into an electric future anytime soon.

Cadillac and Porsche teased their all-new, world endurance sports cars in the past month and they are powered by good ol' V-8 engines. Global sports-car sanctioning bodies are touting the “electrification” of their powertrains, but the new so-called hybrid prototypes that will roll out at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2023 are a long way from the battery-powered future touted by their manufacturers.