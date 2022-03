Detroit — The Ford F-150 Tremor is at home off-road in mud. Or on-road in a blizzard.

Snow quickly overwhelmed Metro Detroit Feb. 17, canceling events, closing businesses and huddling families at home around their big-screen TVs. Not me. I couldn’t wait to hit the streets. My die-hard pals were determined to hold a long-planned dinner downtown — and happily, I had Tremor to get there.