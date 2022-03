Phoenix — Preparing for a trip in the 2022 Lincoln Navigator is more like taking a cruise ship than an SUV.

This thing lives large.

My port of disembarkation: Phoenix, where I approached the Navigator with awe. Like a cruise-liner, my land yacht tester dominated the landscape with a huge, chromed bow, 22-inch turbine wheels and a running board that greeted me like a gangway. What, no anchor?