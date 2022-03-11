Payne: Prepare for the apocalypse with the six-wheel Bronco Dark Horse

Apocalypse Manufacturing looked at the four-wheel, off-road Ford Bronco beast and found it lacking.

Say hello to the Dark Horse, the world’s first six-wheel Bronco.

The Fort Lauderdale-based aftermarket shop announced production this week of the 6x6 beast, complete with pickup bed, 400 horsepower, 37-inch all-terrain tires and weather-resistant interior. Broncomania is in full swing after the Blue Oval introduced the production Bronco in 2021 and Dark Horse will square off against its natural enemy — the 6x6, Apocalypse-made, Jeep Gladiator-based Hellfire — as well as Jeep cyborgs like Hennessey's 1,000-horsepower Gladiator stuffed with a Dodge Hellcat engine.