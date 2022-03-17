Payne: Buick updates Enclave with even better looks, fewer quirks
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
You date them for their good looks, but you stay with them for their character.
The Buick Enclave has always been a looker, from its boat-bow rear window to its big front kisser and winged mustache. And for 2022, it gets even better looking with a bigger smile, bigger mustache, and — ooooh, sexy new eyebrows. Enclave has led the brand’s transformation over the past decade from tired sedans to hip SUVs by attracting moms again — not just grandmoms.