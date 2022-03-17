Payne: Buick updates Enclave with even better looks, fewer quirks

You date them for their good looks, but you stay with them for their character.

The Buick Enclave has always been a looker, from its boat-bow rear window to its big front kisser and winged mustache. And for 2022, it gets even better looking with a bigger smile, bigger mustache, and — ooooh, sexy new eyebrows. Enclave has led the brand’s transformation over the past decade from tired sedans to hip SUVs by attracting moms again — not just grandmoms.