Son of F-150 is a popular kid.

A housing contractor visited my house and immediately noted the 2022 Ford Maverick tester in the driveway. Area 51 Blue paint. Base model. Steely wheels.

“Wow. Is that the new little Ford pickup?!!”

My friend Scott loves Ford pickups. He’ll probably be buried in his F-150. He hopped in the Maverick and a smile grew across his face.