My dad dreamed of building his own sports car company. (Photo: Family photo)

Ingrid Jacques serves on the Editorial Board of The Detroit News. Here are 10 columns she chose as the most impactful of the year:

My dad raced for the American dream (Jan. 21)

An excerpt: "Growing up, I didn’t realize my dad’s sports car was out of the ordinary. What I most remember is being scared of the engine’s roar.

As I got older, however, I learned that not everyone’s dad builds a car from scratch."

Can GOP women seize the moment? (Jan.26)

An excerpt: "While you could ask 100 women why they protest and get as many answers, the movement’s leaders are trying to turn the energy of the marches into action. The events this month had the theme “Power to the Polls.”

This crusade, which claims to be inclusive of everyone, has left out a large contingent of women — conservatives, who dare think differently from what liberal ladies deem acceptable."

The Obama-era Dept. of Education guidance told universities to use a lighter standard of determining guilt, which has led to a loss of due process for the accused. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

False harassment complaint stalls female UM professor’s career (March 1)

An excerpt: "Pamela Smock should be at the top of her career, reaping the benefits of tenure, having clocked more than 20 years at the University of Michigan. But she’s not.

“These have been the worst 22 months of my life,” Smock says.

What went so wrong for this sociology professor and demographer? It all starts with finding herself on the wrong side of a Title IX sexual misconduct investigation."

Buy Photo All students would be better served if police investigated campus crimes, Jacques writes. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Title IX keeps failing students (April 13)

An excerpt: "Public universities are required to have an office that handles sexual assault complaints under the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools. Over time, these offices have grown in power and have assumed a role once reserved for the police and courts.

To change that structure, Congress will need to clarify Title IX. But in the meantime, state legislators can also offer some guidelines that could encourage universities to report the crimes of sexual assault and rape to the police rather than handling those investigations themselves."

The University of Michigan is an egregious example of how public institutions are limiting the free expression and debate of ideas. (Photo: Patrick Record / AP)

UM feels a lot like the USSR (May 17)

An excerpt: "The thought police are alive and well at the University of Michigan.

Take a close look at some of the university’s speech policies and you may feel like you’ve been transported back to East Germany or the USSR, where these regimes quashed dissent and were constantly listening for any contrary point of view."

John James, left, a Republican candidate for US Senate and Kid Rock pose for a photo at a Detroit Pistons game. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit , Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit )

It’s go time for John James in Senate race (June 14)

An excerpt: "Here’s why James stands out: He’s 36. He’s an African-American from Detroit. He’s a former Army captain who flew Apaches in Iraq. And he returned to Detroit to take over the family transportation and warehousing business.

Top it all off with James getting the endorsement of conservative rocker Kid Rock this week — who had teased the possibility of a run himself last summer."

President Donald Trump, left, listens as Kirstjen Nielsen, right, a cybersecurity expert and deputy White House chief of staff, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington after Trump announced that she is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

Trump is no excuse for intimidation of women (June 29)

An excerpt: "I find it extremely disturbing to see any woman -- anyone for that matter -- getting treated like an outcast because of their political views or because (God forbid) they hold a powerful job in the Trump administration."

Marcus Lyon (Photo: Courtesy of Marcus Lyon)

British artist looks to tell Detroiters' stories through his lens, their voices (Aug. 12)

An excerpt: "British artist and photographer Marcus Lyon is about to embark on what he says is likely the biggest challenge of his life.

That challenge? Telling the stories of 100 Detroiters who represent the soul of the city — where it’s been and where it’s going."

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images)

No justice in guilt by accusation (Sept. 21)

An excerpt: "The court of public opinion is all too quick to issue its judgment, regardless of whether it knows the facts. And it doesn’t require the same levels of evidence as in a court of law. There’s no need to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt and there’s no presumption of innocence.

Raising doubt is enough to convict.

In this court, perception is reality. And you can forget about due process, which doesn’t apply -- at least in a legal sense -- to these Senate confirmation hearings on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination."

Buy Photo Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, left, and Mayor Mike Duggan both stress the importance of collaboration. (Photo: David Coates / The Detroit News)

Detroit a model for business altruism (Oct. 7)

An excerpt: "As Gilbert says, “one of the biggest misses we’ll have around here” is if Detroit's boom leaves out Detroiters. “What a shame that there be people who need jobs and need work and don’t have the skills,” he says.

Fixing failing schools is definitely one of the top priorities for the CEOs, given the connection to talent, but it’s also one of the most elusive projects to tackle."

