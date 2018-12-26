LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ingrid Jacques serves on the Editorial Board of The Detroit News. Here are 10 columns she chose as the most impactful of the year:

My dad raced for the American dream (Jan. 21)

An excerpt: "Growing up, I didn’t realize my dad’s sports car was out of the ordinary. What I most remember is being scared of the engine’s roar.

As I got older, however, I learned that not everyone’s dad builds a car from scratch."

Read the column

    Can GOP women seize the moment? (Jan.26)

    An excerpt: "While you could ask 100 women why they protest and get as many answers, the movement’s leaders are trying to turn the energy of the marches into action. The events this month had the theme “Power to the Polls.”

    This crusade, which claims to be inclusive of everyone, has left out a large contingent of women — conservatives, who dare think differently from what liberal ladies deem acceptable."

    Read the column

    False harassment complaint stalls female UM professor’s career (March 1)

    An excerpt: "Pamela Smock should be at the top of her career, reaping the benefits of tenure, having clocked more than 20 years at the University of Michigan. But she’s not.

    “These have been the worst 22 months of my life,” Smock says.

    What went so wrong for this sociology professor and demographer? It all starts with finding herself on the wrong side of a Title IX sexual misconduct investigation."

    Read the column.

    Title IX keeps failing students (April 13)

    An excerpt: "Public universities are required to have an office that handles sexual assault complaints under the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools. Over time, these offices have grown in power and have assumed a role once reserved for the police and courts.

    To change that structure, Congress will need to clarify Title IX. But in the meantime, state legislators can also offer some guidelines that could encourage universities to report the crimes of sexual assault and rape to the police rather than handling those investigations themselves."

    Read the column.

    UM feels a lot like the USSR (May 17)

    An excerpt: "The thought police are alive and well at the University of Michigan.

    Take a close look at some of the university’s speech policies and you may feel like you’ve been transported back to East Germany or the USSR, where these regimes quashed dissent and were constantly listening for any contrary point of view."

    Read the column.

    It’s go time for John James in Senate race (June 14)

    An excerpt: "Here’s why James stands out: He’s 36. He’s an African-American from Detroit. He’s a former Army captain who flew Apaches in Iraq. And he returned to Detroit to take over the family transportation and warehousing business.

    Top it all off with James getting the endorsement of conservative rocker Kid Rock this week — who had teased the possibility of a run himself last summer."

    Read the column.

    Trump is no excuse for intimidation of women (June 29)

    An excerpt: "I find it extremely disturbing to see any woman -- anyone for that matter -- getting treated like an outcast because of their political views or because (God forbid) they hold a powerful job in the Trump administration."

    Read the column.

    British artist looks to tell Detroiters' stories through his lens, their voices (Aug. 12)

    An excerpt: "British artist and photographer Marcus Lyon is about to embark on what he says is likely the biggest challenge of his life.

    That challenge? Telling the stories of 100 Detroiters who represent the soul of the city — where it’s been and where it’s going."

    Read the column.

    No justice in guilt by accusation (Sept. 21)

    An excerpt: "The court of public opinion is all too quick to issue its judgment, regardless of whether it knows the facts. And it doesn’t require the same levels of evidence as in a court of law. There’s no need to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt and there’s no presumption of innocence.

    Raising doubt is enough to convict.

    In this court, perception is reality. And you can forget about due process, which doesn’t apply -- at least in a legal sense -- to these Senate confirmation hearings on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination."

    Read the column.

    Detroit a model for business altruism (Oct. 7)

    An excerpt: "As Gilbert says, “one of the biggest misses we’ll have around here” is if Detroit's boom leaves out Detroiters. “What a shame that there be people who need jobs and need work and don’t have the skills,” he says.

    Fixing failing schools is definitely one of the top priorities for the CEOs, given the connection to talent, but it’s also one of the most elusive projects to tackle."

    Read the column.

     

