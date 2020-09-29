Jacques: A few takeaways from the first presidential debate (if we can call it that)

Well, that was uncomfortable.

I’m not sure what I was expecting from the first high-profile match between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

But I guess I had hoped it would be more eye-opening than the juvenile sparring contest we witnessed.

Throughout the 90-plus minute debate, Fox News host Chris Wallace had a tough time corralling the candidates as they talked over each other, ignored time limits and made non-stop jabs at one another.

It made the exchanges painful to watch. That’s too bad, given the topics were of great importance to the American people, from COVID-19 and health care to the Supreme Court to the economy.

At one point in the first 45 minutes, my husband said, “I don’t think I can watch anymore.”

I have a feeling a lot of people felt that way.

Here are a few takeaways:

►Everyone is used to Trump playing attack dog and bully. But Biden missed an opportunity to stay on message about civility and how he’d offer a different kind of leadership. That’s been a central element to his campaign. While Trump did his best to rattle Biden and get on his nerves, it didn’t really excuse some of Biden’s comebacks to Trump, including: “Everyone knows he’s a liar"; "You’re the worst president America has ever had”; “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.”

►Trump overplayed his hand with his aggressiveness. While he may have really prepared for this exchange, it’s almost as if he couldn’t stop talking. By constantly talking over Biden and interrupting him — in addition to Wallace, the moderator — it was hard to really hear what Trump was saying. And that’s too bad, as some of his points were worth hearing, such as those related to COVID shutdowns in states like Michigan and how they are hurting the economy.

►Biden may not have come across as nice, but he did do better than some were predicting as far as not getting flustered and going off message. He was able to make quick comebacks to most of the questions, and Trump’s attacks — when he could get a word in.

►Trump’s biggest accomplishment in his first term was the state of the economy, before COVID-19 turned everything upside down. He missed a chance to focus more specifically on what the next four years would look like under his leadership, and what he would do to rebuild the economy.

Final takeaway: Most Americans have already made up their minds about who they will be voting for in November. So this debate probably didn’t change many minds. But I doubt it did much to make anyone more enthusiastic about casting their vote.

