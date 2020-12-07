Jacques: Nonpublic schools, parents sue state over extended shutdown order

A group representing Michigan’s private and religious schools, as well as individual schools and parents, are legally challenging the latest COVID-19 order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in the Western District of Michigan following the announcement from Whitmer and Health Department Director Robert Gordon.

The plaintiffs argue that the order, which extends by 12 days the previous three-week “pause” that prevented in-person learning at high schools and colleges, rubs against their First Amendment rights. They will also be seeking a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction while their case is litigated.

“Kids were safe in schools,” says Brian Broderick, executive director of the Michigan Association of Non-public Schools, a lead plaintiff in the case. “Our schools are doing a good job.”

He says his member schools, representing about 100,000 students in Michigan, had spent “thousands of dollars” to make sure they were complying with the latest epidemic orders, including providing proper social distancing and requiring masks.

More:Jacques: Christian school pays price for defying virus orders

More:Editorial: Whitmer still calling shots with virus 'pause'

Broderick says the Nov. 15 order caught his members off guard, and that the implications of keeping children out of school are serious, both when it comes to their instruction and religious growth and to their mental health. Sixty nonpublic high schools are association members and are impacted by the state closure orders. About 90% of nonpublic schools in Michigan are faith-based.

In addition to the school association, Everest Collegiate High School and Academy, Lansing Catholic High School, Father Gabriel Richard High School and 13 parents are named as plaintiffs.

Thomas Rheaume, a lawyer with Bodman who is representing the plaintiffs, says this case is fundamentally about these schools’ religious liberty and points to how the state allows some sectors to operate — such as hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors — while mandating a ban on high schools to offer in-person instruction.

The state did offer exceptions for English language learners and special education students, and the extended order allows for more leeway with vocational instruction.

It should have also provided some provision for religious schools, Rheaume says.

“The state’s order imposes a grave injustice on religious schools, families, and students. It utterly ignores the religious freedoms of Michiganders and is inconsistent with the First Amendment,” Rheaume said in an email. “It makes provisions for secularly popular activities such as professional and NCAA sports, whose collective record against the spread of COVID-19 is sub .500, but shutters religious schools with perfect safety records. It is remarkable that the state’s regulatory regime and fight against COVID-19 so closely aligns with secular convenience. Director Gordon’s Emergency Order is plainly unconstitutional and must be enjoined.”

Schools in other states have fought similar closure orders. For instance, a Christian school in Kentucky sued the governor there in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

And the day before Thanksgiving, the High Court took a clear stand for religious freedom when it ruled 5-4 against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order restricting the size of religious gatherings in areas where COVID rates were increasing.

There are similar elements in the Michigan case, the plaintiffs argue.

Just days after the three-week pause started, Broderick sent a letter Nov. 19 to Whitmer, Gordon and lawmakers requesting that any further action taken by the state to reduce the spread of the virus should give schools more autonomy to decide whether to hold classes in-person. Since not every locality is impacted in the same way, these decisions should be local, Broderick says.

The letter stated: “MANS urges a public health perspective that allow schools to make decisions based on the needs of their communities and the ability they have to provide a suitable environment for learning. In-person learning should be supported whenever possible, unless the number of cases at individual school buildings require public health intervention.”

Whitmer and Gordon ignored this request, leaving the plaintiffs with no other recourse but to file suit.

“In-person schooling is vitally important to the development of children,” the complaint states. “For religious schools, in-person schooling has heightened importance because religious practices, education, and formation are woven into the school day from beginning to end.”

ijacques@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques