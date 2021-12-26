Jacques: Cancel Christmas? Not a chance
Ingrid Jacques
The Detroit News
By the time you read this, if all goes according to plan, I’ll have had my favorite dinner of the year.
My family is Norwegian, and the traditions my great-grandparents brought to this country as they sought a better life are still alive and well.
On Christmas Eve, my mom toils all day making lefse (think a tortilla made of potatoes), which are melt-in-your-mouth delicious the way she makes them. I love watching her roll out the dough and fry them up, all of which takes a tremendous amount of skill that I have sadly not inherited.