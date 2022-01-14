Jacques: If mocking COVID deaths is OK, what kind of country are we?

If you don’t know someone at this point who has gotten COVID-19, I would be shocked. Especially with this latest wave of the virus, infections are sky high, even among those who have done everything in their power to avoid it.

And omicron is an equal opportunity infector: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come down with it, as has Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, all Democrats.