Jacques: Whitmer's budget doesn't put 'every student' first
Ingrid Jacques
The Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently made a big deal about her budget and its significant bump to education spending. In typical fashion, she’s keeping political considerations at the forefront — not necessarily what’s best for Michigan’s kids or their families.
In this case, Whitmer’s $18.4 billion K-12 proposal is an appeal to a constituency that’s vital to her re-election: public school teachers and their unions.