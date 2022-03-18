Jacques: What's taught in public schools should be open to the public
Ingrid Jacques
The Detroit News
Rochester schools have taken heat in recent weeks over administrators and staff systematically spying on and taking action against district parents. It’s egregious, but that’s not the only issue brewing in the district.
Officials have also withheld information about curriculum from concerned parents, and one mom filed a lawsuit this week against the district. The push for transparency is timely, given that it’s national Sunshine Week, which advocates for more open government.