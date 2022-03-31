Jacques: The transgender movement is undoing what Title IX did for women

Today marks the last day of Women’s History Month, which is purportedly devoted to highlighting women’s achievements and contributions. Yet women are increasingly getting edged out of competitions and opportunities by women who started out as men.

This is hardly fair, and more women should speak out. Women have gained so much in recent decades, but that is at risk now that gender identity is starting to trump biological sex.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the field of female sports. As more athletic associations open their doors to transgender athletes, girls and women are the ones who lose.

It’s happening elsewhere, too, with transgender women such as assistant U.S. health secretary Rachel Levine landing a “woman of the year” award from a prominent publication this month.

One of the most egregious examples, however, happened a few weeks ago when transgender Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas snagged a NCAA Division I title. The photo of Thomas accepting the first place trophy shows her towering over the talented female swimmers, who were robbed of a fair competition.

The biological differences are obvious, and Thomas had spent three years swimming on the men’s team before joining the women’s team last fall.

Some women are pushing back. The group Concerned Women for America says it won’t just watch as women are being “displaced.” It has filed a Title IX complaint against the University of Pennsylvania, claiming it’s a violation of the civil rights law banning sex discrimination at schools receiving federal money.

When Title IX was passed 50 years ago, the whole point was to ensure women were given equal opportunities and a fair shot to compete during their academic careers.

"The future of women's sports is at risk and the equal rights of female athletes are being infringed," CWA president and CEO Penny Nance said in a statement.

Even transgender activists like Caitlyn Jenner are standing up for female athletes. Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner, said that Thomas wasn’t the rightful winner of the swimming competition.

"It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE!" Jenner tweeted.

Other groups like the nonprofit law firm Alliance Defending Freedom are also standing for the rights of female athletes. It is representing four Connecticut athletes who were denied a fair playing field in high school because of that state’s athletic conference policy of allowing biological males who identify as female to compete in girls’ events.

The ongoing federal lawsuit, which is on appeal, argues Connecticut’s policy violates Title IX.

One of the women who sued, Chelsea Mitchell, says she and her female teammates were denied track and field wins and other opportunities to compete because they had to go up against biological males.

“It was sad because my best wasn't ever enough,” says Mitchell, now a college sophomore.

She says her goal was to bring awareness to the problem, and to help other female athletes. Because of what happened to her, a dozen states have now passed laws that prevent biological males from competing on girls’ and women’s teams. Many others, including Michigan, have introduced similar legislation.

As ADF legal counsel Christiana Holcomb stated: “All female athletes deserve access to fair competition; that means authentically equal opportunities to compete, achieve, and win. But competition is no longer fair when males are permitted to compete in girls’ sports.”

Other female athletes at the high school and college level are speaking out, and while some are trying to paint them as “haters,” they are standing up for their rights guaranteed by federal law.

All women should stand with them.

