Jacques: GOP shouldn't give Dems upper hand in culture war over schools

I’ve got to hand it to Mallory McMorrow. The Democratic state senator from Royal Oak turned another senator’s bad choices into a fundraising and publicity bonanza this week.

McMorrow also showed just how easy it is for Republicans to start losing the culture war that’s raging in our country’s public schools. The debate over how race, gender identity and sexuality should be taught at school has erupted in many states, most notably in Florida. But it’s also happening in Michigan.