Lori Sheffield and her husband, Alan, were "in the happiest place on earth." They'd driven to Orlando, Florida, among other places, as part of a 17-day vacation, and during that time, she said, "This whole thing became a pandemic while we were in a Disney World bubble."

You may know Sheffield, who's both a knitter and crocheter, as the owner of Skeins on Main Yarn Co., 428 S. Main in downtown Rochester. Like so many others, she closed her business over a week ago to adhere to orders put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Skeins on Main Yarn Co. owner Lori Sheffield opens a recent shipment of yarn during her live video on Facebook. (Photo: Skeins On Main Yarn Co.)

"We closed March 23 when the shelter in place was ordered by the Governor. We closed that afternoon completely. Prior to that, we had several days of appointments only. There was only one person and one customer at a time (in the shop), and I had been disinfecting since around the first of the month.

"When the first case was announced here in Michigan, we started wiping down the customer credit card terminal, counter tops, tables and chairs from classes, the yarn winder, door handles -- inside and out, and the bathroom after every use," she continued. "I even took away the water and coffee. We started disinfecting heavily. We also did our keyboard and mouse."

After watching the live virtual shopping video Sheffield did last Saturday on Facebook, I contacted her from my home "office" because I noticed the number of comments (181) and views (514) she received. I wanted to talk with her about the amazing response and other ways she's keeping in touch with customers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Q: In terms of reaching customers, what seems to be working best?

The Facebook live is by far the best for us. We are also allowing website orders. We are shipping to people and I am doing no-contact deliveries. I ask them to open their trunk. I have gloves on, and I put the yarn inside and close the trunk with a gloved hand. We've just done curbside when it's requested.

I am also delivering orders to people with gloves on. I place it on their door handle, ring the bell and then leave. I will deliver up to 25 miles for a minimum order of $40. I just combine it with other orders (deliveries). I figure it's safer than going into the post office where there are so many surfaces that people have touched. I think right now keeping people knitting is improving their mental health, so it's kind of my little part to do.

Q: How often do you do the videos?

Right now, we're doing those about once a week. We try every Saturday morning at 10:30, provided we can get in yarn, because that's what we'll be showing, A lot of yarn companies have shut down shipping. I think as a small business owner, there's always a fear of bringing in new yarn because we don't know how long this will last. (She'll also be hosting a "Zoom gathering for anyone who wants to join on Thursdays at 11 a.m.")

Q: What has it been like not being able to talk to customers face-to face?

Horrible! It's sad. I miss my clients. With Facebook, l talk to people personally when I know they're there.

Q: Do you think the knitting community will ever be the same once all this ends?

No, I don't, but I have a lot of hope that we are going to be stronger. I have hope and faith that knitters are coming together to help each other and check on each other. And, I think that through the internet meetups, we are making new friends, and I personally plan to have a big get-together at the store so that all these people can meet each other face-to-face (once this is over). I think the way the friendships are forming is a beautiful thing.

Q: About how many hours a day do you currently devote to your business?

Twelve to fourteen. I spend several hours a day answering email questions from people. Normally, I used to work 50-70 hours a week, and we were closed on Sundays, so I worked Mon.-Sat. I do the same now, but more hours.

Q: Do you think Skeins on Main will survive this health crisis?

Yes, (however), two weeks ago, I might not have given that same answer, but I say it because of customer response. It's interesting how this has been working out. I get comments from dozens of people, saying 'please keep doing this.' So, if it helps people, it's something we think we're going to continue doing. This (situation) will change, but we're finding the things we're doing are things we're going to have to continue doing in the future.

Q: Do you fear getting the Coronavirus?

Absolutely, because of my asthma and because my husband is diabetic. I feel so deeply for the people who are dying alone. That terrifies me.

Q: What's the best way for customers to reach you at this point?

(At) skeinshelp@gmail.com. I welcome their questions and comments -- whatever they need.

Q: What are you currently knitting and/or crocheting?

I am working on the kaleidoscope blanket-crochet-along. I'm also working on a Sashiko Happy Coat. It's crocheted, as well with a lot of embroidery. And, I have about seven knitting projects that I work on daily. I get bored easily.

Contact Skeins on Main Yarn Co. (428 S. Main, Rochester) at(248) 656-9300, or on Facebook.

