Since 1988, members of the Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild (GAAQG) have hosted a biennial quilt show, and a portion of funds raised were donated to the SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor. The nonprofit residential facility provides safe shelter and resources for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This year, the show will go on as usual, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be presented in an entirely different format.

Susan Schwandt, president of the GAAQG, said, "Members quickly transformed our 16th Biennial Quilt Show from the originally planned, in-person show into a positive, feel-good online viewing experience for the public to enjoy during the pandemic."

The online show, called "Celebrate the Quilt From Home 2020," is set to begin early Saturday morning at https://www.gaaqg.com/our-events/quilt-show/. It will feature over 300 quilts made by members that will be presented in six separate slide show galleries, with over 80 for sale, and the remaining for viewing pleasure only.

The shows are named: "SafeHouse Quilts for Sale" (the only quilts for sale in the entire show), Small Group Special Exhibit "'Monet Challenge' - Eight Mile Radius Group," "Small Group Special Exhibit 'Quilt Rescue 9-1-1' -- The Quilt Study Group," "SafeHouse Center Quilts Made and Donated by GAAQG Members for SafeHouse Residents," "Bed Quilts," and "Wall (Art) Quilts."

"People can go through these slide show galleries and see all kinds of diverse quilts in different styles -- traditional, modern, art quilts, family heirlooms, and children's quilts," said Schwandt.

As quilts in the "SafeHouse Quilts for Sale" slide show are sold, they will be marked as such, but will remain available for viewing. Each quilt will be priced at $250, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit SafeHouse Center.

Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild members Jean Coleman, left, and Wanda Nash at one of the guild’s sewing events. (Photo: Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild)

For the in-person shows held in past years, there's always been a $6 admission fee, but since this year's event is being held online, members are asking online attendees/viewers for a minimum $6 donation to SafeHouse. The donation is optional.

"One of the benefits of GAAQG membership is the opportunity to display our quilts in a non-juried show every even-numbered year,” noted Schwandt. “I am so proud of GAAQG members for quickly pivoting to transform our guild activities into virtual events. Our caring, generous members have really stepped up to serve SafeHouse and local communities during the pandemic.

Susan Schwandt, GAAQG president (Photo: Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild)

"As of July 28, our members have donated 283 quilts and 110 children's fabric face masks to SafeHouse Center, in addition to making more than 3,700 face masks for local hospitals and charities in Ann Arbor and Detroit.”

The quilts they donate to SafeHouse Center must measure at least 60 by 80 inches to fit a twin size bed. And attached to each quilt is a label with the GAAQG logo. Also, "the person who made the quilt is welcome to write a message to the SafeHouse resident receiving the quilt," said Schwandt.

About the benefits of receiving the quilts, Deborah Kern, development director for SafeHouse Center, said, "It’s one of the things I think brings special comfort to survivors who have been through trauma. They get uprooted from their normal routine, and it's so sad that they can’t be safe in their own home. I know that picking out their own quilt and having that brings a little bit of happiness. And, they get to keep them when they leave. Survivors have told us when they call to check in that they still have the quilt!”

"On to Square Two" by Glenna Schweitzer (Photo: Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild)

Detroit News Columnist Jocelynn Brown is a longtime Detroit crafter. You can reach her at (313) 222-2150, jbrown@detroitnews.com or facebook.com/DetroitNewsHandmade.

Contact Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild on Facebook or Instagram. Email: info@gaaqg.com.

