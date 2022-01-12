Labor Voices: Long-term solutions required for Michigan's teacher shortage

Paula Herbart

In recent days, rising COVID-19 cases mixed with staffing shortages have forced many school districts to switch to virtual instruction or cancel classes. It’s a numbers game when there aren’t enough adults to safely have students in school.

The pandemic has exacerbated Michigan’s acute educator shortage. The heightened stress, crushing additional workloads and destructive political atmosphere have brought a dangerous tipping point — accelerating a crisis we’ve warned of for years.