Labor Voices: Union representation a boon for workers, democracy
Ray Curry
Unions are the backbone of middle-class families in the United States. Rising wages, safer working conditions and fewer voting restrictions are benefits found in states with higher unionization levels according to a December 2021 report by the Economic Policy Institute.
It’s nothing new for UAW members. We have witnessed firsthand for decades that communities with high union buy-in mean better workplace conditions for all.