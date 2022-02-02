Labor Voices: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan will help working residents

James Hoffa

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her plan to help hard-working Michigan residents last week during her State of the State address, and it was a good one.

The first-term governor put forward a slate of bread-and-butter proposals that will improve the lives of more than a million people who are currently working or have retired after a lifetime of punching the clock. Her plan will create new good-paying jobs, invest in the state’s infrastructure, increase tax breaks for middle-class families and end taxation of pensions and other retirement plans.