Labor Voices: Congress should fix underlying chip shortage causes

Ray Curry

For UAW members and manufacturing workers, semiconductor chips were just a piece of the puzzle in building and assembling products for the automotive, heavy truck and agricultural implement sectors. But the pandemic and subsequent semiconductor chip shortage has made clear how fragile the U.S. parts supply industry is.

A combination of lax trade policies and risky, corporate just-in-time parts orders collapsed on manufacturers as the pandemic caused supplier shutdowns, reduced on-time orders and created drastic shortages as manufacturing resumed.