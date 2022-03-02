Labor Voices: After 23 years, Teamsters are in a better position

James Hoffa

For the last 23 years, I have had the honor of serving as the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, fighting to help the hardworking 1.4 million members of this great union get the dignity and respect they deserve on the job.

Serving the members has been fulfilling beyond what I could have dreamed when my fellow brothers and sisters first elected me in 1998. I am forever grateful for being given the opportunity to follow in my father’s footsteps as Teamster president.