Labor Voices: Address mental health crisis in our schools before it's too late

Paula Herbart

There is a mental health crisis enveloping our schools across Michigan, and it’s going to take state leaders working together with parents and educators to secure a brighter future for our students — before it’s too late.

According to a 2020 study from the National Institutes of Health, 16.5% of children ages 5-17 have a mental illness. The NIH conducted that study prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that has torn through our communities, taking the lives of nearly 35,000 Michigan residents — many of them our children’s parents, grandparents, educators and classmates — while causing two years of chaos, uncertainly and social isolation.