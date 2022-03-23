Labor Voices: Nursing home workers must advocate for industry change

Nancy Hebert

When I began working in nursing homes 43 years ago, I immediately fell in love with the job. We do important work, caring for people’s parents, grandparents and siblings. Our residents quickly become our family, too.

But while nursing home workers love the work and the people, we cannot continue to go underpaid and undervalued — an enduring reality for our workforce of predominantly women and women of color, who for too long have been limited by the sexism and racism that devalues and minimizes the work we do to care for others.