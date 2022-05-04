Labor Voices: Educators are feeling attacked this teacher appreciation week
Paula Herbart
This is teacher appreciation week — but many who work in public education aren’t feeling particularly appreciated.
Educators find themselves under relentless attack by a small-but-loud minority of political extremists who are polluting the public sphere with rage and disinformation. We need everyday Michigan residents to stand up for educators and make their voices heard, because our children’s future is on the line.