Country Gardens (Photo: Country Gardens)

Nothing warms the cockles of a gardener’s heart on a cold snowy day than a warm cup of tea and a gardening magazine. But sadly they are almost impossible to buy in the winter. The other day I checked the racks at my local grocery store and there were none to be had.

That’s why subscriptions to gardening magazines make great gifts for anyone who loves digging in the dirt. They are a gift that keeps on giving.

Here’s a list of my favorites. Be sure to check the details; offers are subject to change.

Country Gardens: $9.99/4 issues: Limited time offer. (800) 677-0484, https://www.magazine.store/country-gardens/. A 10 when it comes to inspiration and visiting the lighter side of gardening. This award-winning mag is a really fun read on a cold day in February. How-to, what’s new, garden crafts and cool gardens — there’s something here for everyone.

Fine Gardening: $29.95/6 issues. (866) 325-2495 or go to taunton.com. Geared to avid gardeners and inspired beginners, it’s a must-read for those who love gardening and want to stay on top of new trends. I especially like the pronunciation guide for featured plants.

The American Gardener: $35/6 issues. (703-768-5700), ahsgardening.org. Subscription includes membership in the American Horticulture Society. Geared toward the environmentally caring gardener, it’s required reading for the East Coast gardenistas. Other bennies includes free admission or discounts to many public gardens and a free seed exchange.

Garden Gate: $20/6 issues: (800) 978-9631, gardengatemagazine.com. A good choice for Yardeners, new gardeners and experienced green thumbers who enjoy DIY projects. Contains no advertising to distract the reader. Available only by subscription and no longer sold in book stores and other outlets. Subscription includes the free booklet “Best of Garden Gate Garden Tips.”

The Michigan Gardener: $14/6 issues. (248) 594-5563, michigangardener.com. Distributed free to most garden centers in the metro Detroit area, MG features articles written by local experts. A map showing locations of great garden centers in southeastern Michigan is priceless for plant geeks who love the thrill of the hunt. A subscription to MG is a great gift for those who spend summers up north.

Birds & Blooms: $7/ 6 issues. Special Offer. birdsandblooms.com. A great gift for those who love birds and butterflies and want to attract them to their yards. Also included are tips and techniques on vegetable and flower gardening.

Sadly, the upscale coffee-table quality magazine Garden Design is no longer in print. However you can sign up for a weekly newsletter on their website.

The publishers of all these magazines also publish free online newsletters and blogs, so check them out on their websites.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnewscom/homestyle.

