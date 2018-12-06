Picnic in Provence Bulb Collection, in small woven rattan basket Capture the essence of southern France with this vivid mix of orange, yellow, white, and bright lavender blue in a woven rattan basket. We include Tulips 'Orca' and 'Marie Jo' with the fragrant Narcissus 'Sailboat,' Grape Hyacinths (Muscari armeniacum), and Hyacinth 'Blue Star.' A total of 23 bulbs sent in a 7" woven rattan basket, ready to begin growing on arrival. (Photo: White Flower Farm)

Holiday shopping puts a lot of pressure on those who always want to give that “special” something. And it’s especially difficult for friends and relatives now living in condos and apartments and out-of-towners.

I’m one of those who downsized and am living in a smaller space and worse yet, no basement. That means I have to think twice when I buy something and I’ve told my kids, no more stuff when it comes to gift giving. For me, dinner, a movie or a play with my kids and grandson, with a selfie to commemorate the occasion, is the perfect gift.

For those whose loves and buds live far away, gift giving can be a real challenge, however, I found the White Flower Farm catalog and website a treasure trove of ideas for those folks on your list.

The WFF tiny tabletop trees come fully decorated including led lighting (batteries included) so there is no set up involved. The little Alberta Spruce trees are fully rooted and will last for several months in the pots. If re-gifted to a friend or planted in the backyard in spring, they will grow on to become a tree with history. The decorations on these little trees are lovely, but don’t scream Christmas, so they will span the chilly season with ease.

But my favorite gift of all are the White Flower Farm bulb gardens. These are containers filled with a mix of spring flowering bulbs that have been pre-chilled so when placed in a sunny window in a cool room, they will burst into bloom in 4 to 5 weeks. For anyone who loves plants, watching these bulbs sprout and grow is part the fun.

What makes these bulb gardens so special is they contain combinations of bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and a variety of minor bulbs. They remind me of some of the fabulous plantings in the Keukenhof gardens in Holland. For those of us who have no space to grow spring bulbs these are gardens are real treasures

At this time of the year White Flower Farm is best known for their extensive Amaryllis collection.

Size does matter and WFF fist-sized bulbs often produce 2 stems bearing 3 to 4 blooms each. Quite a show.

If you’re concerned your giftee will have watering issues, WFF has a collection of Amaryllis that grow and bloom in nothing more than stones and water.

Check out all these treasures at the White Flower Farm website:

www.whiteflowerfarm.com or call for a free catalog at 800-503-9624.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnewscom/homestyle.

