If you’re a last-minute holiday shopper and feeling less than stellar about having to resort to gift cards to local restaurants for some of the special folks in your life, I have some suggestions for gifting the garden lovers on your list.

My favorite garden catalog, Gardener’s Supply, will email a gift card to you or your favorite gardener if the order is placed by noon EST on Dec. 24, www.gardeners.com (800) 876-5520.

Gardener’s Supply is a treasure trove of gardening goodies including hand tools, yard art, raised beds and self-watering containers and accessories.

Attractive compact tabletop gardens with grow lights for houseplants and complete grow light stands for seed starting, along with all the accessories needed for growing success are perfect gifts for those who love to garden indoors in winter.

For those into the rustic look, the GS Galvanized Home Collection includes rust proof galvanized pots in 10-, 12- and 14-inch sizes that are great for use indoors as cache pots for plants or as organizers in the kitchen and bath.

Independent garden centers may now be filled with Christmas, but in spring they will overflow with gorgeous containers and flowering plants. How-to workshops and classes are part of the mix so a gift certificate from an independent garden center is primo for the gardeners on your list.

An invite to take a mystery trip is something to look forward to for the gardener who no longer drives distances. Could be an event such as a garden walk because it’s always fun to see what’s growing on the other side of town. Look for listings on the Michigan Gardener website beginning in spring (www.michigangardener.com). The good thing about a spring mystery trip is you’ll have plenty of time to plan it.

A trip to the Belle Isle Conservatory in January is the perfect cure for the after holiday blues; however, because of construction the conservatory is currently closed. The project is scheduled to be finished sometime in April but it may be open sooner, so check their website for updates and exact times. https://www.belleisleconservancy.org/.

A gift certificate, especially one artfully created by the grandkids with pictures included, may be the most treasured gift of all. And what can the kids give – help with spring clean up in the yard or straightening up the garage. Filling and toting flowerpots when they are ready to be planted and planting flowerbeds for those whose time doing heavy garden chores has passed is a priceless gift.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and a Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.

