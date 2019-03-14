"Silver Gray" Kalanchoe pumila Silvery gray leaves with toothed margins at the tips; leaves have a rosy tint, very heat tolerant Adaptable As Houseplant Heat Tolerant Drought Tolerant (Photo: Proven Winners)

I’m not what you’d call a trend setter, but when I see something I like, I buy it. The fun thing about today’s world is nothing really goes out of style.

Faux flowers have been around since the '50s, but they often look like remnants of the past found in the basement. However, new techniques such as photo printing on petals and leaves and textures on stems make it hard to tell some of the higher-priced models from the real thing. Adding three or more stems of fabulous fakes, such as daffodils to a pot of Algerian Ivy, turns the plant into a delightful breath of spring on a bitter cold day. When the season is over, I remove the imposters, shake off any dust and hang them in a storage area for next season. Faux flowers are available at a variety of retail outlets and I keep my eyes peeled for fabulous fakes hiding amongst the weeds. Check them out on the very trendy website www.shopterrain.com.

By now the whole world knows that Living Coral is the Pantone color of the year for 2019. But if coral is not your color but you’d like to brighten your look indoors, why not jump on the house plant craze and add some colorful leafed varieties?

Aglaonemas have been around forever, but they’ve become the darlings of hybridizers there are a good many varieties that produce pink or red splashing on the leaves.

Pink, yellow, red or white flowering Kalanchoe are easy care succulents found in full bloom in most floral departments this time of year. If given bright light, the flowers last for several weeks.

The leaves of the Calathea have pink stripes feathering out in the dark green leaves. A bonus is the bright burgundy undersides of the leaves.

One of my favorite colorful characters is the ‘Triostar’ Stromanthe, with its white and green striped leaves and burgundy undersides.

A Dracaena marginata ‘Colorama’, a new variety of the old fashioned strappy leafed house plant, sports foliage that looks to be pink in color and is worth tracking down.

It’s become very trendy to grow your own veg and mushrooms are the up-and-comers for foodies of all ages because they’re pack with nutrition and available in an amazing number of varieties. And you needn’t live in the woods or have a large patch of land to grow them. The Field & Forest Products catalog, (800) 792-6220 , fieldforest.net, has everything you need to get started. It’s a fascinating and educational read.

