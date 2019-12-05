Holiday shopping for folks on your gift list who are new to the family, seniors who “have it all” and folks who live out of town can be frustrating. But if they’re gardeners or DIYers, a good gardening catalog can make gift-giving a snap. Here’s a list of some of my favorites.

The Gardener’s Supply catalog (800) 876-5520, gardeners.com, is known for their unique gardening accessories and tools. They have the best collection of raised beds and large self-watering containers on the planet. A great choice for senior citizens and busy foodies who want to grow their own veggies.

Duluth Trading Co. has brick-and-mortar stores, such as this one at Hall Road and Romeo Plank, in addition to its catalog. (Photo: Duluth Trading Co.)

A great source of gifts for active gals and guys who enjoy the out of doors in winter and summer is Duluth Trading (866) 300-9719, duluthtrading.com. Yes, that’s the company that gives way too much information on TV ads, regarding men’s underwear. What they don’t tell you is Duluth also specializes in attractive clothing for women, with an emphasis on durable fabric and construction as well as style. They also carry all outdoor gear, dog stuff, and will direct mail gift cards. For those who like to fight the crowds, Duluth has several brick-and-mortar stores in Michigan, so check the website for locations.

If you’re looking for interesting garden, woodworking or cooking implements, Lee Valley Tools (800) 871-8158, leevalley.com, is the place to shop. Perusing the holiday catalog is great entertainment and they have useful and affordable stocking stuffers for all ages that actually fit in a Christmas stocking. However, made in America tools are pricey. Order deadline to assure arrival by Christmas is Dec. 11.

A.M. Leonard’s Gardener’s Edge catalog (888)-556-5676, gardenersedge.com, is a treasure trove of useful quality tools for gardeners and homeowners. My hot new tools from Radius (an Ann Arbor-based company), the Root Slayer shovels and spades are featured on the website. AML also offers a wide variety of stocking stuffers and gifts for all ages.

To shop the “deal of the day” or special sales, sign up for emails on the company websites. You can easily cancel them after the holidays if you find them bothersome.

Gift cards are available for all these websites online. For those who like to give packages to open, the gift card can be included in a beautifully wrapped box filled with holiday cookies or specialty edibles, like chocolate truffles, that provide immediate gratification. Yum!

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnewscom/homestyle.

