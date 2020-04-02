We may be sheltering in place for several more weeks and schools will remain closed for the year.

So, I’ve been Google searching for gardening with kids and found a great website that’s packed with educator resources and easy to do projects that don’t cost a lot of money and use items most folks have around the house. And they don’t require an educational or horticulture degree to execute.

Buy Photo A small succulent terrarium at the terrarium workshop on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 at English Gardens in Dearborn Heights. Tim Galloway/Special to DetNews (Photo: Tim Galloway, Special to The Detroit News)

The mission of kidsgardening.org is to create opportunities for kids to play, learn and grow through gardening, engaging their natural curiosity and wonder. And though the programs were developed for use by school educators and community activists, the activities are easily adapted for home use on a one on one (or more) basis.

So, kids suddenly “enrolled” in Grandma and Grandpa camp or are stuck in the house 24/7 with Mom as a result of the coronavirus pandemic can have some fun things to do and not mess up the kitchen.

The beauty of having kids do these projects is not just keeping them busy. They learn the value of environmental stewardship. Improved diets and nutritional attitudes that can be lifelong lessons. And time spent away from screens, connecting with nature, has also been linked to reduction in anxiety and improvement in mental health.

The Plant People project, which can be done by kids from pre-K on up – indoors or out -- uses a simple supply list that includes a nylon stocking, potting soil, a bit of grass seed, a glue gun and miscellaneous supplies found in most homes where kids live. These funny little characters take about a half-hour to make, but the creators then need to care them – regular water and of course, haircuts. Step-by-step instructions illustrated with photos take all the mystery out the project.

The Seed Viewer project is a favorite that I did when teaching a children’s garden program many years ago at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial. Materials include a clear plastic glass or a water bottle, construction paper, paper towel or potting soil and bean seeds. I used Scarlet Runner beans as they grown like sixty and can be planted in the ground after a couple weeks. KG suggests pre-K to second grade, but I found adults enjoyed watching how these bean seeds grow. Check it out.

There are 10 projects on Kidsgardening.org along with all sorts of educator resources. And, the best news it’s all free.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and a Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/nancy-szerlag/2020/04/02/gardening-turn-time-home-into-fun-learning-projects-kids/5098560002/