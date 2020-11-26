Gardening: Magazine subscriptions for the person on your holiday list

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

Garden club meetings, symposiums and special events may all be on hold this winter. And holiday shopping “in store” may be out of the question for me as I am of a certain age.

That’s why subscriptions to gardening magazines make such great gifts for anyone who loves digging in the dirt and are closeted indoors this winter. They’re a gift that keeps on giving.

Here’s a list of my faves:

Garden Gate: Holiday gift special $10/6 issues. gardengatemagazine.com. A good choice for new gardeners and experienced green thumbers alike. Available by subscription only. New revamp gives better quality photos and print along with expanded editorial. Covers the gamut from house plants to edibles as well as containers, landscapes and of course, great plants. A new fave for me.

The Herb Quarterly: $19.95 4 issues. herbquarterly.com. Growing and the use of herbs are all the rage and the Herb Quarterly magazine is a treasure trove of information on all things herbal. New varieties, fascinating herbal lore, along with tips on growing and uses including edibles and medicinals are all featured. If you get hooked on it, back issues are available

Fine Gardening: $29.95/6 issues. taunton.com. Geared to avid gardeners and inspired beginners, it’s a good read for those who love gardening and want to stay on top of new plants and hot trends. I especially like the pronunciation guide for featured plants.

The American Gardener: $35/6 issues. (703-768-5700), ahsgardening.org. Subscription includes membership in the American Horticulture Society. Geared toward the environmentally caring gardener, it’s a must read serious gardenistas. Other bennies include free admission and discounts to many public gardens and a seed exchange.

The Michigan Gardener: 5 issues/$14. michigangardener.com. Distributed free to most garden centers in the metro in season, MG features articles written by local experts. A map showing locations of great garden centers in southeastern Michigan is priceless for plant geeks who love the thrill of the hunt. A subscription to MG is a great gift for those who spend summers up north to find places to shop on their trip home.

Birds & Blooms: $10/ 6 issues. birdsandblooms.com . A great gift for those who love birds, butterflies, pollinators, beautiful gardens and landscapes. Also included are tips and techniques on vegetable and flower gardening.

The publishers of most of these magazines also publish free online newsletters and blogs so do check out their websites.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnewscom/homestyle.