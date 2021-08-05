Gardening: Help your flowers battle the heat with water

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

So far, this has been a hot summer in Michigan, making flower gardening a real challenge for many homeowners. I’m beginning to see a lot of containers in my neighborhood that looked great for a couple months but are suddenly crashing and burning.

A fierce storm beat up hanging baskets a couple of weeks ago. But in most cases, that is usually remedied by a bit of pruning and fertilizing with a water-soluble bloom formula plant food according to container directions.

Be sure to water the plants prior to fertilizing and apply it either early in the morning or at sunset to prevent burning of the roots.

Flowering plants such as calibrachoa and petunias that have dried up with the blossoms fried to a crisp will have to be replaced, and hunting for replacements at this time of year may be a bit of a challenge.

The obvious problem with these plants is lack of water. One gal told me she waters her large pots almost every day and they looked great in the beginning, then they began to die out. In excessive heat, these water lovers may need watering as much as twice a day.

The amount of water you apply is also critical. In a container, enough water should be applied so it pours out the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot. As the plants grow larger and the root ball increases in size, they take up much more water than when first planted.

So, the size of your watering can also counts. I use a 2 gallon can to water my container-grown tomatoes. A 1 gallon can would not begin to do the job.

If you have to replace your petunias, here are some drought tolerant plants, you might want to consider for use in containers.

Lantana now comes in a variety of growth habits and colors and pollinators love them. Angelonia in purple, pink or white is another easy-care heat lover. Sedum Angelina is a low grower that thrives in the sun. Pentas in red, white or pink bloom in my OPC garden through frost with only occasional dead heading.

Canna Lilies are great for height and are prized for both their height and foliage. Rosemary and dusty miller are foliage favorites that add interesting texture as well as color.

If you’re looking for a climber with color, Mandevillas can’t be beat and they thrive in the heat and sun.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.