Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

Now that poinsettias are available is all sizes and colors beyond red and white (some are natural and others are dyed), folks who lacked space to house the large classic foil- covered pots during holiday time are finding new ways to use them. The good news is if well-cared for, they can last for two months or more. Water and sun are all they need to keep going — as long as they are kept insect free.