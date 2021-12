Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

In an article recently, I mentioned as a gift idea the book, "The Wild Wisdom of Weeds: 13 Essential Plants for Human Survival" by Katrina Blair (Chelsea Green Publishing, $29.95). It’s a forager’s guide that focuses on 13 weeds found all over the world, each of which represents a complete food source, an extensive medical pharmacy and a first aid kit.