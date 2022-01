Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

The Pantone Color Institute, a consulting service that forecasts global color trends and advises companies on color in brand identity and product development, chooses a color of the year to promote. For 2022, it’s Veri Peri — a red-violet infused blue hue that is said to inspire “carefree confidence” and "bold curiosity.” We gardeners would call it periwinkle.