Gardening: Researching the winter days away for best butterfly plants

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

In response to the newest twist in the COVID-19 pandemic, I am again choosing to play the part of what I call “home alone Joan.” Except for grocery shopping and exercising at a physical therapy establishment, along with working with a personal trainer, I don’t go out much.

I took a very bad fall just as the pandemic hit in 2020 and did some serious spinal damage, so I have hardly been able to garden the past two years. Fortunately, my small but hardy band of volunteers kept the garden looking good, and we are on for another year.