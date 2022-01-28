Gardening: Seed catalog strategies for 2022
Nancy Szerlag
Special to The Detroit News
Because of the increased costs of printing and mailing the past few years, I’ve found many smaller seed companies have discontinued producing paper catalogs, and they now put their inventories online. Thanks to computers, larger companies are easily able to cull their mailing lists annually and may only send hard copies of current catalogs to customers who ordered products one or two years prior or who request a catalog.