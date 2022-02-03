NANCY SZERLAG

Gardening: Beware mixing dangerous plants and dogs

Nancy Szerlag
Special to The Detroit News

 If you’re one of the thousands of folks who got a dog this winter, and you’re unfamiliar with pet-proofing your landscape and garden, now is the time to do your homework.

When adding greenery indoors or out, be sure to choose plants that are dog friendly.

Be aware of potential poisonous plants around your new pet.

Among its list of trees poisonous to dogs,  the American Kennel Club (akc.org) includes Black Walnut: The tree can  decay and produce mold. If a dog ingests the mold, it can cause digestive upset and even seizures.

