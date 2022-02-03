Gardening: Beware mixing dangerous plants and dogs

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

If you’re one of the thousands of folks who got a dog this winter, and you’re unfamiliar with pet-proofing your landscape and garden, now is the time to do your homework.

When adding greenery indoors or out, be sure to choose plants that are dog friendly.

Among its list of trees poisonous to dogs, the American Kennel Club (akc.org) includes Black Walnut: The tree can decay and produce mold. If a dog ingests the mold, it can cause digestive upset and even seizures.