Gardening: Protect your trees, shrubs in winter

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

The giant winter storm that blasted the eastern half of the United States a couple of weeks ago was a wake-up call for the need for winter protection of trees and shrubs in our landscapes.

Yes, heavy, wet snow and ice do cause broken branches; however, snow itself won’t hurt landscape plants. A good snow cover is an excellent insulator that protects plants from low temperatures and soil heaving caused by temperature fluctuations.