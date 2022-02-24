Gardening: Zinnias making a comeback

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

Cutting gardens, pollinator plantings and butterfly and hummingbird attracters are all the rage in the gardening world these days, and thanks to new and improved selections of the old-time annual, the zinnia is making a big comeback.

The Zahira Zinnia series of mounding plants that reach 12 to 18 inches tall and wide have been stellar performers in the seven years I have stewarded the display garden at the senior citizens' center (the OPC) in Rochester.