Gardening: Use strategy to keep a continuous bloom of pollinator plants

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

Pollinator plants are the big buzz in the gardening world these days, and the good news is you needn’t spend a ton of money or a lot of energy to start them. Flowers and timing are the secrets to success.

Pollinators are attracted by the color, fragrance and shapes of flowers. To attract pollinators, you should have something in bloom throughout the growing season. Planting in full sun, six hours or more a day, will help accomplish the job.

Native plants and heirloom flowers are good choices because they evolved with the pollinators to meet each other’s needs. Heirloom flowers (and vegetables) are plants that have been collected and passed along for at least 50 years. They are open pollinated, so they produce both nectar and pollen. Seeds hardy in your growing zone will usually self-sow. In the OPC display garden, we grow cleome (spider flower), cosmos, verbena bonariensis and larkspur.

To prevent rampant reseeding, deadhead flowers as they fade and remove and save the seed heads as they mature.

Planting for continuous bloom is also a big key to success. According to Lenora Larson, who lives in zone 6 Kansas, pollinators are foraging in her garden from March to Thanksgiving. According to an article in the Garden Gate April 2022 magazine by my friend James A. Baggett, other of Lenora’s top selections from her late spring and early summer garden include:

•Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum: This perennial is hardy to zone 4 and one spike can produce 90,000 beautiful blue flowers. The ‘Blue Fortune’ hybrid is also attractive to pollinators.

•Weigela (Weigela florida), a perennial shrub, hardy to zone 4, attracts butterflies, hawk moths and hummingbirds to its trumpet-shaped flowers . Growing from 1 to 8 feet tall, there’s a size for every garden.

•Spirea ssp. and hybrids are pollinator magnets when in bloom. Hardy to zone 3, there are more than 80 varieties to choose from. Shearing after blooming will encourage a second flowering.

•Catmint (Nepeta spp. and hybrids ), though a non-native, is a powerful pollinator ally and has made the University of Minnesota’s recommended pollinator list (beelab.umn.edu ).

•Rue (Ruta graveolens) is a perennial herb hardy to zone 4 and produces aromatic fern-like leaves and clusters of yellow flowers. It's a host plant for black, giant and anise swallowtail butterflies. It blooms in early summer and fall. Always wear gloves when handling it as it bleeds sap that is irritating and can cause itching and a rash.

