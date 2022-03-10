Gardening: Columbine flowers add color to shade gardens

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

If you’re looking for plants to stock your shade garden that will attract pollinators, Columbine, whose Latin name is Aquilege, is a good choice.

Columbines flower from three to four weeks from late spring to early summer and are valued for their ability to color up part shade and shade gardens. Although, if the soil is kept moist they will also thrive in full sun. Well-draining, moist, humus rich soil is preferred. They come in a wide range of colors and the plants produce masses of flowers.