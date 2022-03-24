Gardening: Finding native plants for your garden

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

A friend called a bit ago wanting to know if heirloom plants were the same as natives. He purchased several acres of farmland in the country and wants to begin doing some planting with the hopes creating a natural look.

I told him my definition of a “native” is a plant that evolved and was growing before the Europeans arrived. According to United States National Arboretum, a native “is a plant that lives or grows naturally in a particular region without direct or indirect human intervention."