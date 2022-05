Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

Cut flower gardens are all the rage with gardeners this year, and if you would like to give it a go and are new to growing from seed, check out Lori Hernandez’s Three Acre Farm website (threeacrefarm.net) and sign up for her free tutorial, "5 Easy to Grow Cut Flowers for Beginners: Grow your own cutting garden: Success from seed to vase."