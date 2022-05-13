Gardening: Simple directions to create container gardens for plants and vegetables

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

While houses are getting larger, yards are getting smaller, just when vegetable gardening is coming into vogue. But the good news is that doesn’t mean you can’t grow veggies and flowers in the smallest spaces. All you need is six hours of sun and a good how-to program to follow, according to Jessica Walliser, author of "Container Gardening Complete: Creative projects for growing vegetables and flowers in small places" (Quatro).