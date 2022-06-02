Gardening: Make sure your pruning skills are sharp

Nancy Szerlag

Knowing when and how to prune shrubs is one of the most valuable skills a gardener can learn. This is especially true for flowering shrubs, to ensure they produce a bountiful floral show, maintain a manageable size and retain their natural form.

There are four pruning skills to brush up on. The first is deadheading (pinching or snipping off spent blooms), which tidies up the shrub, encourages rebloom and prevents reseeding.

Heading back is snipping off tips of branches at different lengths to control size while maintaining the natural form of the plant.

Thinning out (removing two or three older stems at the plant’s base and taking out a few branches at the plant's center ) encourages thicker foliage and better blooming.

Rejuvenating an older over-grown plant is done is by cutting the stems back to a few inches from the plant base. This can be done in a single season or gradually by taking 1/3 out annually.

Timing can also be a key to success. Shrubs to prune just after blooming in spring include lilac, flowering quince, forsythia, rhododendrons and ninebarks.

Spring flowering shrubs that bloom on old wood (last year’s growth) such as forsythia and lilacs should be pruned right after blooming. Re-blooming varieties of lilacs, such as the ‘Bloomerang’ series, do not need pruning. The blossoms should just be pinched off as soon as they fade.

Hydrangeas are the top-selling flowering shrubs in today’s green market, and there is a good deal of confusion as to their care. Most of the varieties bloom on new wood and flower well in our zone 5 gardens.

However, the hydrangea macrophylla, also called the mophead or the florists’ hydrangea, produces large clusters of showy pink or blue blossoms that are irresistible to most gardeners, and blooms on last year’s growth, so not only must it not be pruned in spring, the buds are tender and often need protection to bloom.

Every year, new varieties of shrubs are introduced and methods of pruning and care change.

Whenever you buy a tree or shrub be sure you save the ID tag, so you know the plant name and the variety.

Proven Winners Color Choice shrubs now have tags that are like a little owner’s manual. They tell you to remove and save it for future reference as it has space for date of purchase and a link to their shrub care center for questions and complete shrub care instructions. (provenwinners.com/shrubcare).

