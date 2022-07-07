Gardening: The many benefits of the cucumber

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

It’s not too early to begin planning next year’s garden. If your cucumbers are not doing well and your neighbor is harvesting a bumper crop, ask what variety they are growing and any tips they might share. Most gardeners are great about passing on information.

When shopping for cukes, look for firm, undented skin. I look at and press both ends of the fruit looking and feeling for soft spots, which are definite signs of aging. If kept at 40 to 50 degrees and 90% humidity, a cucumber can last up to 10 days. Chances are those cukes you buy in the grocery store, even if locally grown, are not fresh off the vine.

Cucumbers often get a bad rap because they’re 95% water; however, at just 15 calories without skin, they contain 4% of daily potassium needs, 3% of daily fiber and about 4% of vitamin C also along with small amounts of vitamin K, magnesium, copper and vitamin A.

But there are other benefits to eating cucumbers. Their high-water content provides much needed hydration. They can assist in keeping a healthy weight. All that water in cucumbers doesn't just hydrate your cells. It also fills your tummy, and that may help you eat less and lose weight. Remember, a cup of sliced cucumbers has just 15 calories. That means it has very low "energy density." People who eat more foods with low energy density often find it easier to lose or maintain their weight. Cucumbers can also help with regularity. But that’s not all. Cukes contain antioxidants, including flavonoids, lignans and triterpenes that protect cells from free radicals and lessen inflammation that’s linked to arthritis and other long-term conditions. Those antioxidants when combined with a well-balanced diet can help slow heart disease.

Cucumbers have been cultivated for at least 3,000 years. The cucumber originated from east Asia, where a great many varieties have been observed, along with its closest living relative, Cucumis hystrix. It was probably introduced to Europe by the Greeks or Romans. Records of cucumber cultivation appear in France in the ninth century, England in the 14th century, and in North America by the mid-16th century. Another fact that may surprise you is in 2020, the world production of cucumbers and gherkins was 91 million tons, led by China with 80% of the total.

A good source of information on growing and choosing cucumber varieties is Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Johnnyseeds.com, and an interesting recipe for making baked cucumber chips can be found at https://www.karissasvegankitchen.com/baked-cucumber-chips/.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.